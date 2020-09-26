Shooting causes NWC to abort work at Portmore treatment plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) was forced to abort work at the Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant in St Catherine last night due to a shooting at the facility.

The incident resulted in two employees receiving minor injuries, as they tried to make a hasty escape.

In a release, the NWC said the incident happened during a debriefing meeting at the treatment facility about 9:15 p.m. The water company says it has been conducting, what it calls a wetwell exercise at the facility since September 19.

NWC says the shots appeared to be targeted at the group of employees, which included managers.

The Greater Portmore Police were called and have commenced their investigations into the incident. The area will be regularly patrolled to beef up security.

In reaction, NWC has said that it will not be daunted by the incident.

“We toil day and night to improve service to the people of Greater Portmore. Why would anyone want to harm the NWC team by firing shots on the work site last night? We still remain committed,” its president Mark Barnett said.

