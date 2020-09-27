69 year-old St Ann woman dies from COVID-19; 163 new cases

Jamaica, yesterday, recorded another death from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths, since March, to 89 people, data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness shows.

A 69 year-old woman from St Ann died from the disease yesterday. There is no indication from the ministry whether she had an underlying disease or condition.

There were no new cases of critically ill or moderately ill patients, which means the number of people critically ill remains at six and 25 are still deemed moderately ill.

There were 163 new positive cases, bringing the number of cases since March 10 to 6,017.

The largest number of positive cases are from Kingston and St Andrew, which recorded 75 new cases; St Catherine, 35; St James, 15; Manchester, 7; and Clarendon, St Mary and Westmoreland each recorded six new cases of the disease.

Sixty-one more people have recovered, increasing the number of recoveries to 1,706. There are 4,153 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.