COVID-19 global deaths nearing a million

Global deaths from COVID-19 are nearing 1 million fatalities.

According to the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, deaths have now reached 995,190.

The US has recorded the largest number of deaths, with 204,550 fatalities. The state of New York has had the highest of number deaths in the US, with in excess of 33,000 people dead, followed by the state of New Jersey with more than 16,000 and Texas, nearing 16,000.

Brazil follows the US as the country with the highest number of deaths, with 141,406 fatalities; India, 94,503; and Mexico with 76,243 deaths.

Worldwide infections now close to 33 million with 32,903,140 cases of the diseases since it emerged late last year.

