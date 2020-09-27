Dexta Daps held packed 'secret' concert in Brooklyn, flouting COVID guidelines NY Post reports

The New York Post is today reporting that dancehall artiste, Dexta Daps, held a secret concert in Brooklyn last night, drawing a packed audience in contravention of New York's COVID-19 guidelines.

Video clips of segments of the concert posted to Instagram were shared by the media house showing the packed outdoor venue that it says was not disclosed. In another clip shared by the Post, the dancehall artiste is seen performing up close with fellow Jamaican artiste, Ikaya. In both clips, most of the persons seen in the audience are not wearing masks or any form of face coverings.

According to the paper, New York's COVID-19 guidelines have allowed outdoor entertainment-related activities to resume at only 33 per cent capacity and with six feet of distance between people attending these events.

The report says the concert was advertised as a “special, exclusive day party at a secret location” at US$50 per ticket. It was also promoted by Dexta Daps.

