Guyana's chief election officer out on station bail

(CMC): Guyana’s chief elections officer, Keith Lowenfield, is now out on station bail, after being arrested yesterday and questioned by police as investigations continued into alleged electoral fraud in the March 2 general and regional elections.

The police say several allegations were put to him in the presence of his attorney.

“After being told of the allegations, Mr Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent. Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Mr Lowenfield opted to remain silent,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He is already facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct in public office and fraud.

The chief elections officer was released on station bail on the condition that he reports to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters on Monday.

