Julian Robinson to step down as PNP general-secretary

General-secretary of the People's National Party, Julian Robinson is to step down from his position.

He announced his intention to step aside to the party's National Executive Council, now meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston, a short while ago.

His decision follows the PNP's major loss in the general elections on September 3.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.