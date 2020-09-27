PNP presidential elections for November 7

The People's National Party (PNP) is to elect a new president on November 7.

The date was set at today's meeting of the party's National Executive Council (NEC), it's most powerful body outside of the Annual Conference. The NEC met at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica's support is to be sought to manage the polls.

The NEC today outlined a time line leading up to the elections, with nomination of candidates to happen October 19 to 23 and the final delegates list to be made available by October 30.

Elections for a new president of the PNP comes as the current president and Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips announced his resignation as leader, following the party's major defeat in the September 3 general elections.

Mark Golding, the member of parliament for St Andrew South, and Lisa Hanna, the member parliament for St Ann South East, are currently seen as the two front runners for the post of president, with polls conducted externally and internally showing Hanna as the favourite.

Damion Crawford, one of four vice presidents, has also indicated interest, but has said he's in consulting with delegates before declaring his candidacy, while other PNP leaders and well-known personalities Mikael Phillips, son of Dr Phillips, and Norman Horne have also shown an interest in the presidency of the party.

Julian Robinson, general secretary, is also seen as a possible contender.

