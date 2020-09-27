Police hunt man who attacked financial institution manager in parking lot

The police are on the hunt for a man who attacked a manager of a financial institution with a gun.

An image of the man obtained from security footage, has been shared by the police via Twitter.

The police say the incident happened in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on July 3 in the parking lot of the institution, at about 3:30 p.m. He pounced on the manager and brandished a handgun, firing several shots. The manager escaped injury, but a car in the vicinity was damaged.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist investigators with capturing the man, to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758 or Crime Stop at 311.

