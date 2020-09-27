Police seize guns and ammunition in Port Royal; three men arrested

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of two guns, including a high-powered weapon, and several rounds of ammunition.

The police say on Friday it seized an AK-47 rifle along with 20 7.62 rounds of ammunition, as well as a Taurus nine millimetre pistol and 13 bullets on Foreshore Road in Port Royal, Kingston.

The cops say about 9:40 p.m., a police team saw a car with the three men aboard travelling along Foreshore Road. Their actions aroused the police's suspicion and they were signalled to stop. The driver complied.

The vehicle was searched by the police and the weapons and ammunition found.

The men were taken into custody.

