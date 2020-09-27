St James man in custody after being caught with gun, ammunition

A man is in custody and the nine millimetre pistol and several rounds of ammunition he was carrying have been seized by the St James Police, the Jamaica Constabulary Force reports.

The incident occurred in Hendon, Norwood in St James yesterday.

The police say about 10:30 a.m. the man was seen standing on the roadway. He ran when he saw the police approaching. The cops chased him and he was caught and searched and the nine millimetre pistol with a loaded magazine containing 16 cartridges was removed from his waistband.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.