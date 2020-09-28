Alleged gang members arrested following gun seizure

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that two alleged gang members are now in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Havendale, Kingston on Monday, September 28.

The raid was carried out by the JCF's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Reports are that between the hours 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., a team of SWAT officers from the JCF’s Special Operations branch conducted an operation in the area where one premises was searched.

One Luger Hi-Point C-9 9mm pistol and a magazine loaded with seven 9mm cartridges were found in a bin in the kitchen of the premises.

The identities of the two men are being withheld pending further investigations.

