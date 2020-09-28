Julian Robinson not contesting PNP presidential election

Julian Robinson, general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP), has indicated that he will not be vying for party president at this time.

Robinson, who yesterday announced that he will be demitting office in November, stated that the timing of his departure will allow the new president of the party an opportunity to shape his or her own leadership team.

"Since my entry into public life, I have operated on the principles of accountability, transparency and a commitment to good governance. In this case, accountability required it. The general election results were disappointing for the Party and while there will be an assessment done by an Appraisal Committee, as a key member of the leadership of the party, I am accepting responsibility. That does not mean accepting blame for everything that happened," Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson says he will continue his work as member of parliament for the constituents in South East St. Andrew and as a spokesman for the party in holding the Government accountable.

"For the rest of my tenure I will work to ensure that the leadership transition is done in a smooth and efficient manner that preserves unity in the party. As someone who has committed my life to the advancement and upliftment of the Jamaican people, I will continue to work relentlessly to achieve this goal."

