Junction Road in St Mary closed

The National Works Agency has announced the closure of Junction Road in St Mary.

The agency says the road is closed at the Chovey/Westmoreland Bridge due to a failure in the embankment.

It urged persons not to attempt to use the corridor, as more significant movement in the embankment is expected.

Motorists are encouraged to use Grandie Hole as the alternative route.

