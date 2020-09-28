Man electrocuted while attempting to steal copper wires

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that between late last night and early this morning, a man gained illegal access to the premises of the JPS Old Harbour Power Station in St. Catherine, where he attempted to remove copper cables.

The man reportedly cut an energised high voltage wire, which resulted in a fire at the station.

The fire was put out by the Old Harbour Fire Department, after which the burnt body of the man was discovered.

JPS is reminding persons about the dangers of tampering with Company equipment and is appealing to persons to desist from carrying out illegal activities on the electricity network.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.