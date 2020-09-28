Slight reduction in murders

Jamaica is again on pace to record over 1,000 murders in a calendar year.

As of yesterday, a total of 949 persons were reported killed islandwide, according to the latest police statistics.

However, the statistics show that murders have declined three per cent when compared with the corresponding period last year.

The Clarendon Police recorded 68 murders across the parish, a 34 per cent decline when compared with the similar period last year.

This the largest decrease across the 19 police divisions islandwide.

St Catherine South (22 %), St James (19%) and St Andrew South (11%) are among the divisions that also recorded less murders.

However, these gains were offset by a 53 per cent increase in murders across the Kingston West Police Division and a 54 per cent increase in the St Ann Police Division.

There were 75 murders in Kingston West and 51 in St Ann.

The St Catherine North and Kingston Central police divisions also saw their murder tally go up by 27 and 26 per cent respectively.

The statistics also showed an almost ten per cent decrease in rapes.

Up to yesterday, the police recorded a total of 364 cases of rape, down from 404 for the corresponding period last year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

