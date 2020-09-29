Businessman charged with murder

Thirty-nine-year-old Dennis Wilson, a businessman of Park Lane, Kingston 19, has been charged for the murder of 24-year-old Shamar Mclean, otherwise called ‘Chicken’.

Reports are that on September 20, about 6:30 p.m., Wilson and two other men approached Mclean and opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body.

Wilson was arrested by the police during an operation and later charged based on witness statements and a question and answer interview in the presence of his Attorney-at-Law.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

