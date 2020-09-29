CASE student tests positive for COVID-19, four others in isolation

The College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) is reporting that a student on its dormitory has been confirmed with COVID-19.

CASE says the first-year student entered the college on September 9 and was quarantined as part of the institution’s COVID-19 protocols for student entry/re-entry.

It said on Tuesday, September 22, the student started showing symptoms of the virus and was immediately isolated and tested, which came back positive.

CASE says four other students who came in close contact with the positive student have since been isolated.

It says their parents were contacted and arrangements are being made for testing and for them to return home.

The college says the rest of the on-campus student population continues classes mainly via the online modality and are being monitored daily by the campus nurses with the guidance of the team from the Portland Health Department.

According to CASE, the health department has since confirmed that there are three cases associated with the college; the first-year student, the son of a residential staff member and a security guard from a contracted private security firm.

The college says it remains resolute in ensuring the safety of its staff and students.

