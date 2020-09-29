Flash flood watch in effect for low-lying, flood-prone areas

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

This warning is effective until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A tropical wave, currently located east of Jamaica, is forecast to move across the island on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Service says as this system moves across Jamaica, increased rainfall is expected across the island through to Thursday.

It noted that projections are for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes, beginning tonight and continuing through to Thursday evening.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the situation.

