Four cops interdicted following viral gun salute video

Four members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been placed on interdiction after Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson ordered an investigation into a video posted on social media.

Anderson ordered the probe, via the JCF’s Criminal Investigations Branch and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, into the video which depicted several breaches of various acts.

The video, which was reportedly shot at a nine-night in a rural St. Andrew community, showed members of the JCF in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Firearms Act and the Noise Abatement Act, among others.

Investigations continue.

