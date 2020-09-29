Hanna commits to running clean PNP presidential campaign

People’s National Party’s (PNP) presidential hopeful, Lisa Hanna, says she is committed to running a clean campaign.

The election for a new PNP president will be held on November 7

Hanna is also calling for all other contenders to do the same so as to avoid rancour, divisiveness, and unnecessary contentiousness.

Hanna said that the Jamaican people see the PNP as a divided unit, and that “many, especially the young, have only associated the PNP with internal leadership conflicts and bitter campaigns.”

She noted that the perceived lack of unity has been highlighted in public polling as the major contributing factor in the party’s recent electoral defeats.

"The perception of division must be dispelled as the party rebuilds, renews, and refocuses on its core principles. There cannot and must not be a rerun of previous divisive leadership campaigns. The public has rejected this type of politics, and we must take stock of the incredible damage it has caused to the arty and its devoted members,” Hanna said in a statement.

She also implored her supporters, including those in the social media space, as well as party members-at-large, and the wider public to stay clear of ‘below the belt’ and ‘out of bounds’ attacks and commentaries.

She emphasised that “when the PNP is divided, nobody wins, especially the Jamaican people. We must campaign on our merits and commit to a respectful debate based on our vision and programme of development for Jamaica and not vitriol.”

Hanna stated, “For the past 13 years, I have served at all levels of the party; however, my best moments are those on the ground, organising and working directly with comrades across the island. I have worked in every election, and as Region One’s Chairman for eight years. Therefore, I can confidently say that I know what it means to give of one’s time to make sure we all win."

She said that she will leverage her party experience, especially among the leadership, and her broad support nationally and internationally to unify the PNP in the days and weeks ahead.

