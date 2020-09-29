Hanover bar operator fined $200,000 for breaching COVID restriction

Bar operator Jason Green was today fined $200,000 or three months imprisonment at hard labour in the Hanover Parish Court for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The police say Green, who is from Lances Bay in the parish, was warned several times for non-compliance.

He was eventually arrested and charged and placed before the court today where he was found guilty and fined.

