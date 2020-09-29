Jamaica's COVID-19 deaths pass 100 mark

Jamaica on Monday recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 101.

Another case was listed as a coincidental death, while two other fatalities are under investigation.

The deceased are:

* An 82-year-old female from St Ann.

* A 28-year-old female from St Catherine.

* A 78-year-old male from Clarendon.

* A 65-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 96-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 65-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 78-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 59-year-old male from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 238 new cases with ages ranging from 24 days to 96 years, increasing the total to 6,408 with 4,451 of them active.

Of the new cases, 91 are males and 147 are females.

In the meantime, there were 29 more recoveries, increasing the total to 1,770.

Some 137 persons are in hospital with 26 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine with 21,041 at home.

