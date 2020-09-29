JCF marks day of mourning for slain cop

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has designated today as a day of mourning in honour of the slain police Constable Kemar Francis of the St Andrew South Division who was killed in the line of duty.

Francis was a member of a team on patrol on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew that responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight on Friday, September 25.

In making their way to the community, the cops were met with gunfire on Pretoria Road.

The police defended themselves, but Francis was shot.

He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at hospital on Saturday, September 26.

In symbolic recognition for the day of mourning, the police flag will be flown at half-mast.

Uniformed members will cover the second button of their uniform with black material or wear a black ribbon on the left side above the pocket.

Sworn and unsworn non-uniform personnel are encouraged to wear something black.

A moment of silence will also be observed during briefing parades and other official meetings throughout the day.

