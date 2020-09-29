Junction Road in St Mary reopened

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the Junction Road in St Mary has been reopened to vehicular traffic.

The NWA earlier this afternoon completed works to clear a section of the roadway which had previously been impassable.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says vehicles are able to safely use the roadway travelling in either direction.

He explains that the weather is being closely monitored as, should it rain heavily, road conditions may again be adversely affected.

The NWA says construction works continue at other sections of the four-kilometer long Junction Road project between the community of Broadgate and Agualta Vale in St Mary.

Shaw maintains that the failure of the embankment on which the road is located is not due to faulty construction.

According to him, the challenge is related to the pre-existent geological features of the area, of which the NWA is aware and has identified a suitable treatment.

Surveys, geotechnical studies and design have been undertaken in relation to the methodology and works will be implemented as soon as approval is given, the NWA said.

