Parliament pays tribute to DK Duncan

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

Veteran politician Dr D.K. Duncan was remembered in today’s sitting of the House of Representatives for his commitment to social justice.

Duncan, a member of parliament for four terms, represented the constituencies of St Andrew East Central between 1976 and 1980 and Hanover Eastern between 2007 and 2016.

He died on September 17 while recovering in hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leader of Government Business Edmund Bartlett, who led the tributes, noted that Duncan was a passionate politician of the “heady” '60s and '70s.

“When the ferment of nationalism raged and human rights issues were at the top of the agenda, civil rights movement were emerging and political and ideological battles were being fought all over the world, D.K. Duncan was centred in the midst of all that in Jamaica and became a symbol of that sort of resistance,” he recounted.

Bartlett added that Duncan’s most enduring legacy is the family he created, noting that his children are his “real legacy”.

He is the father of Imani Duncan-Price, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Keith Duncan, head of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Donna Duncan-Scott, Dr Khia Josina Duncan and David Duncan.

“He made sure that as a family man he was strong and committed,” added Bartlett, who is also minister of tourism.

In his tribute, Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, said that Jamaica has lost a giant personality.

“The political process is poorer for his passing and I dare say the People’s National Party is poorer for his passing,” he shared.

He added that Duncan’s objective, which was to bring social justice and upliftment to the people of Jamaican remained unchanged.

According to Phillips, Duncan, who was a dentist by profession, gave away dental skills more than he charged.

PNP general secretary Julian Robinson highlighted that Duncan was always willing to share his expertise with younger members of the party.

