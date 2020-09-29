Police constable acquitted of drug charges

Police Constable Valdano Smith, who was last year convicted in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court of possession of over 10 kilograms of cocaine, was today acquitted by the Court of Appeal.

The court ruled that the trial judge erred in convicting him.

Smith's attorney, Kemar Robinson, argued, among other things, that there was insufficient evidence to convict his client.

Robinson contended that the drugs were found in the car in which Smith was a passenger.

He argued that he was never in actual possession of the drugs.

The prosecution and the Court of Appeal agreed with the submission.

The constable and ex-corporal Anthony Robinson were held in a sting operation conducted by the Major Organized and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) at the Norman Manley International Airport on January 22, 2016.

It's reported that the cops turned up at the airport and were about to enter the building when they were surprised by MOCA detectives.

The police say they seized 22 pounds of cocaine.

The men were arrested and later charged with drug-related offences.

