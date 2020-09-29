Police recover firearm, ammunition after alleged confrontation in Rollington Town
The police on Tuesday night recovered an illegal gun and several rounds of ammunition on Carmona Drive in Rollington Town.
Reports are that about 3:27 a.m., officers were patrolling the area when they observed a man riding a bicycle.
He was signaled to stop, however, he disobeyed. The police gave chase and the man removed a firearm from his waistband and aimed in the direction of the police, who fired at him.
The suspect managed to escape.
The firearm, a Beretta 9mm pistol and one magazine with twelve 9mm cartridges, a cellular phone and the bicycle were seized.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.