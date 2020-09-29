September 30 deadline to register for voters’ list

The deadline to register for the next voters’ list is Wednesday, September 30.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the list is scheduled to be published on November 30.

Persons intending to register must apply in person at any EOJ constituency office.

Individuals who register after September 30 will have to wait to be added to the May 31, 2021 list.

The EOJ says electors who meet the September 30 deadline should expect to receive their voter identification card by mid-December.

The registration process is simple and applicants are asked to come prepared to have their photograph and fingerprints taken.

Following the registration process, the applicants should expect their residence to be verified to complete the application process.

To be eligible for registration, you must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen, at least 18 years of age, and must be ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 months prior to registration.

All visitors to the EOJ offices are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, sanitise upon entry and observe physical distancing.

