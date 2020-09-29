Student pilot on firearm charge granted $900,000 bail

Thirty-one-year-old student pilot Ricardo Douglas, who is accused of being involved in the sending of illegal guns from the United States to a cop in Jamaica, was today granted bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Douglas, who is being represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie and Samoi Campbell, was offered bail in the sum of $900,000 with surety and is to return to court on December 20.

He is charged with conspiracy to import firearms and ammunition.

It is alleged that in August two firearms were found in a package at the Jamaica Customs Agency which Douglas’ girlfriend had allegedly sent to Jamaica.

In making the bail application, his attorneys argued that the Crown has failed to establish that Douglas had any knowledge of the firearms in light of the fact that the package was not sent to him.

