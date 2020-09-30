$37 million welfare programme for health workers

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is to implement a $37-million staff welfare progromme for health workers.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, told Parliament on Tuesday that the one-year initiative will provide greater support to workers in light of the toll from managing the country’s COVID-19 response.

The programme will have five components:

1. Human Resource Management

2. Staff Engagement and Communication

3. Rest and Relaxation

4 COVID Support

5. Wellness

The total cost of implementation is projected to be some $37 million in this financial year with an additional $37 million being requested for FY 2021/22.

Tufton noted that staff burnout is a major impediment to the COVID-19 fight and the health ministry has heard the growing cries for increased intervention.

As such, the programme will lead to:

1. Mandatory rest days for staff who would have worked excessive hours.

2. Mandatory 48-hour results for staff members who have done COVID-19 tests.

3. Preferential rates in hotels and other facilities to support all staff within the system.

4. Family support and counselling for those who are most impacted by the disease.

5. Increased engagement and support to management within the regions and parishes to better support staff within the facilities and offices.

