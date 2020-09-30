6 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded six more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 107.

Four more fatalities are under investigation, increasing that figure to 10.

Further, one case, a 28-year-old male from St Catherine, was listed as a coincidental death.

Those who have died are:

* A 59-year-old female from St Catherine.

* A 77-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

* A 59-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.

* A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.

* A 52-year-old-male from St Catherine. [This case was previously classified as under Investigation]

* A 54-year-old female from St Catherine. [This case was previously classified as Under Investigation]

Meanwhile, 74 new cases were recorded with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years, increasing the total to 6,482 with 4,419 of them active.

Of the new cases, 30 are males and 43 are females with one under investigation.

Some 137 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine, while 20,707 are at home.

