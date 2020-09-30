Deputy youth mayor gets 12 CSEC, seven with distinction

Waking up at four o’clock each morning to travel by public transportation from the mountainous terrain of Clarksonville in St Ann to Mandeville to attend the Manchester High School, then to return home, most times after 6 p.m., would put a strain on anyone.

Seventeen-year-old Breannah Edwards did it for five long years and at the end, showing that she not only has the brains but also the grit and determination to succeed, she leaves Manchester High with 12 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, seven of them with distinction.

Her dozen subjects include two, social studies and religious education, that she did while in fourth form, clocking a distinction for the latter.

This year, she added English, theatre arts, principles of business, office administration, information technology, Caribbean history, all with distinction, along with mathematics, Spanish, biology and literature.

What made her achievement even more outstanding is that Manchester High limits students to doing just eight CSEC subjects, so Breannah had to study for the other four subjects on her own. These are social studies, religious education, office administration and biology, copping two of them with distinction.

“If I had my way I would do 20 subjects,” Breannah chuckled as she spoke with The Gleaner.

Describing herself as a leader and go-getter, Breannah is also the deputy junior mayor of St Ann’s Bay, and junior councillor for the Borobridge division, achieved after competing in the annual competition put on by the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

GOD IS ON MY SIDE

As with most students, her exam preparation was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Breannah said she was reduced to tears when technical issues almost prevented her from submitting her school-based assessment (SBA) for her first subject, information technology, on time.

“I couldn’t log on to the computer link they gave me. I tried and tried but it wasn’t happening. I literally cried,” she confessed.

It seems God was on her side, though, as she got through just in time: the result? Distinction.

The joy of her success is shared by family, friends and persons in her community. But the former head girl of Eccleston Primary credits, more than anyone else, her mother, Kesha McKenzie, and uncle, Marshall Willis, with much of her success as they were the main ones supporting her through those tough years travelling to and from school every day.

Once with an eye on becoming a paediatrician, Breannah now has her sights firmly set on becoming a lawyer. She begins sixth form in the new academic year as she goes in quest of her goal.

“With my mantra being Philippians 4:13: ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’, I wouldn’t tell anyone it’s going to be easy, I would tell them it’s going to be worth it,” she declared.