Five wanted men arrested

The police are reporting that five men wanted for serious crimes in the Corporate Area have been taken into custody.

In custody are:

• Ian Sommerville, otherwise called ‘Buju’, who was wanted for the murder of Jerome Harris on June 30, 2019.

• Sean Williams, who was wanted for the murders of Delroy Small and Desmond Chambers, as well as a case of shooting in Kingston West.

• Avanash Bryson, who was wanted for a shooting in Kingston West.

• Francois Morris, otherwise called ‘Cruz’, who was wanted for a shooting in Kingston West.

• Nakata Leslie, otherwise called ‘Frilly Q’, who was wanted for a shooting in Kingston West.

The police say they were held under a new police-military crime-fighting initiative which was launched on Wednesday, September 23.

The initiative, which was put in place by the high command of both the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force, is geared towards targeting gangs and major crime syndicates across the island.

