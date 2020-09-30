Gas prices up $0.10, diesel up $0.06

Gas prices will go up by $0.10 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $113.30 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $116.13.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.06 per litre to sell for $109.72.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $3.00 to sell for $83.90.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $1.50 to sell for $45.59, while butane will move down by $2.03 to sell for $50.72 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

