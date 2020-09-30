Green hails Allan Rickards’ impact on agriculture

Agriculture Minister, Floyd Green, has hailed the late Allan Rickards as a passionate advocate of farmers and one who viewed the sector as a transformative tool.

“Allan dedicated his life to serving the farmers of Jamaica, especially our sugar cane farmers,” said Green in a statement to The Gleaner.

Rickards died on Tuesday night at age 79.

He had been ailing for some time.

Green said Rickards, who served several years as president of the All Island Jamaica Cane Farmers’ Association and spearheaded many initiatives to improve workforce conditions in the industry, will be sadly missed.

“He has surely made an indelible mark on our country. My deepest condolences to his wife and family and to the various associations that he served, especially the all-island cane farmers association,” added Green.

Rickards, who was known for his fearless advocacy, was the driving force behind the recent formation of Trelawny Pride, an organisation created to help cane farmers dislocated by the closure of the Long Pond Sugar Factory.

Under Trelawny Pride, Rickards negotiated with the Government and secured the lease of more than 3,600 acres of land surrounding the sugar factory.

Rickards is survived by his wife Claudette Rickards, a former councillor in the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, and children.

