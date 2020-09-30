‘His voice and presence will be missed’…Phillips pays tribute to Rickards

President of the People’s National Party (PNP) and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, says he’s saddened by the news of the passing of Allan Rickards.

Rickards, who was ailing for some time, died on Tuesday night.

He was 79.

Phillips said Rickards, who was a former chairman of the All Island Jamaica Cane Farmers' Association, was a powerful voice for agriculture in Jamaica for decades, a well-respected authority on sugar and a giant in the industry.

“Allan gave hope to the sugar workers and farmers, generally, that better would come. He was fearless in representing their causes and believed that their rights had to be protected from those who sought to exploit the industry for selfish reasons,” Phillips in a statement.

Phillips also lauded Rickards for his commitment to the PNP, noting that he served on the executive committee of the party for many years and on the National Executive Council.

He also worked on a number of commissions and was active on various political bodies.

His voice and presence will certainly be missed, said Phillips.

