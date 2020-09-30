'Iron Dawg' charged for murder

The St James police have charged 24-year-old Adrian Campbell, otherwise called ‘Iron Dawg’, of Red Ground, Montpelier in the parish, with the murder of a woman at her home.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Veneta Brown of Red Ground in the parish.

The police report that about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, Campbell kicked opened Brown’s door and opened gunfire, hitting her to the upper body.

He then escaped.

Campbell was held by the police a few hours later at his home and charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised.

