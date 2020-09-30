Look out for a neighbour

Hello mi neighbour! Who are you looking out for? Who is looking out for you? Our limitations dictate that we look out for one another every day, bearing in mind that some persons cannot look out for anyone and will always need someone to look out for them. Okay. Do you know any of these? While we are at it, if you need someone to look out for, please call me. And what does all of this mean to you?

Underscoring these sentiments, Joan Baez, American singer, songwriter, musician and social activist wrote,

“No man is an island, no man stands alone,

Each man’s joy is joy to me, each man’s grief is my own.

We need one another, so I will defend, each man as my brother,

each man as my friend.

I saw the people gather, I heard the music start,

The song that they were singing, is ringing in my heart.

No man is an island, way out in the blue,

We all look to the One above, for our strength to renew.

When I help my brother, then I know that I,

plant the seed of friendship, that will never die.”

You see, by design we are all handicapped and always need to have someone looking out for us in some way, shape or form, despite our so-called resourcefulness and ‘well-offness’. Don’t be deceived.

Isn’t it true that along our journeys we are usually preoccupied with what’s ahead of us and, as such, may never see the danger approaching from behind? Oftentimes, it’s a slap or a shout from those who can see this danger, that saves a disaster.

Wouldn’t you agree that whenever we are making critical decisions, we may overlook some vital issues which may cause grief down the road? And isn’t it therefore important that we place some reliance on the wisdom of those who are in our corner? Yes, it does. Those who feel it know it.

Just recently I was speaking with a good neighbour, Derrick, who saved me great grief and misery by helping me to make a sensible decision some five years ago. Thanks again, Derrick. And please neighbour, do not allow pride or ‘kokotyness’ to prevent you from seeking the kind of advice that can save big embarrassments later on. And some of you know yourselves! Yes, you.

Our Maker reminds us that we should be our “brother’s keeper”. He also commands us to do unto others as we would have them do unto us. Yes. So apart from seeing danger in this context, we must say and do something about it. Inconvenient though it may be at times, we all stand to benefit, in the long run or short run.

Some persons are ‘nearsighted’ and some are ‘far-sighted. Some can see danger in the distance and take evasive action, while others will run right into it because of ‘nearsightedness.’

Whatever you do today, look out for others. Those you look out for today, could be the ones to look out for you tomorrow. Please remember someone from the list below!

THANKS TO NEIGHBOUR

1. Robert, USA, for donation geared towards neighbours’ welfare;

2. Everybody’s Pharmacy, for acts of neighbourliness;

3. Juliet, St Andrew, for contributing to neighbours’ welfare;

4. John, Canada, for donation.

KINDLY HELP SOMEONE FROM LIST BELOW

1. Allison, Kingston, asking for house appliances, including a fan;

2. Nickoy, Kingston, a young unemployed father asking for neighbour’s assistance to start a little jerked chicken business;

3. Elderly neighbour asking for help to fix roof etc;

4. Neighbour, St Ann, asking for a stove;

5. Sue, St Catherine, asking for a bunk bed;

6. Family of four in need of food.

To help, please call Silton Townsend at 876-334-8165, 876-884-3866, or deposit to acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10. Paypal/credit card. Email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.