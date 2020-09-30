Outrage drives expat to clean up ‘Ochi’ health centre

Jamaican expatriate Tony Wilson returned to Ocho Rios recently and was appalled at what he described as the “deplorable state” of the town’s health centre.

A man of action, Wilson not just complained but dipped into his pocket to pay three men to clean up the yard and paint a section of the building.

At the same time, he challenged the Ocho Rios business community to help maintain the health facility.

Wilson also expressed anger at the length of time it took the authorities to grant him permission to have the premises cleaned.

In the end, the men worked feverishly on the facelift, clearing overgrowth from the rear of the building and removing several bags of garbage.

“As a boy, I used to go to the clinic, and when I look around and see the condition of the clinic, the trash, the garbage, I decided to seek who is responsible for cleaning up the place and told them that I would pay to clean the place up,” Wilson told The Gleaner.

He said he was surprised that the business community in Ocho Rios was doing little, if anything, to assist the facility and issued a call to action.

“I am appealing to the business people of the community to look after the health centre and the garbage on the streets, clean up the place, man, and help your fellow citizens who actually work for you,” Wilson said.

“Ochi business people, wake up and do a little something for the community and for yourself.”

Angenice Whyte, public relations and advocacy officer of the North East Regional Health Authority, hailed Wilson’s contribution and supported his call for corporate assistance.