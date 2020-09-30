Palace Amusement closes two cinemas due to COVID fallout

Palace Amusement has closed two of its cinemas as a result of the fallout from measures imposed by the Government to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Palace says its cineplex at the Sovereign Centre in St Andrew and the multilpex in St James were closed as of Tuesday, September 29 until further notice.

The company says it has experienced low levels of patronage caused by changes to its operating hours in compliance with the ongoing islandwide curfew.

Attendance has been severely impacted by the fluctuation in curfew hours and the spike as a result of community spread, said Palace in a notice.

Carib 5 and Sunshine Palace will continue to operate with a seal of approval for COVID-19 safety compliance from the Ministry of Local Government.

