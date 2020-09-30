St Ann plumber charged with gun-related offences

The St. Ann police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Christopher Watson, otherwise called ‘Max’, a plumber of Philadelphia district in Browns Town, St. Ann, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and discharge of firearm within forty feet of public space, following an incident in his community on Friday, September 25.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., Watson and a farmer had a dispute over a woman during which he left and returned with a firearm.

Watson then fired several shots in the air at the man’s gate then left.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched. Watson was subsequently arrested and charged on Tuesday, September 29.

His court is being finalised.

