Ticketing system to be developed for COVID-19 breaches

A ticketing system is to be developed by the Government to enforce breaches of the COVID-19 restrictions.

This was announced in Parliament on Tuesday by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton.

Tufton said Prime Minister Andrew Holness has asked the Ministries of National Security and Justice to collaborate on the initiative for the enforcement of the measures by the police.

Among other things, there are restrictions on public gatherings, funerals, hosting of entertainment and civic events, and public passenger transportation.

Jamaicans are also required to remain indoors between 8:00 p.m and 5:00 a.m and are to wear masks while in public.

Tufton says the ticketing system is part of efforts to ramping up enforcement.

The health minister said that while there is increased resistance and discontent towards the measures among some persons, now is not the time for individuals to let down their guard.

He said Jamaicans should instead redouble their commitment to comply with the measures.

As of Tuesday, Jamaica recorded 6,482 COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths.

