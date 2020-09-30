Victoria Mutual to stage its first Diaspora Web-Expo

The Victoria Mutual Group will be spreading happiness across the Jamaican diaspora with the staging of its virtual VM Diaspora Web-Expo on October 3, 17 and 31, 2020.

The event promises to provide participants in the diaspora with a wealth of information and practical advice on how to achieve their dreams of acquiring real estate in Jamaica. They will also learn about exciting wealth-creation opportunities.

“At Victoria Mutual, it is deeply rooted in our DNA to help Jamaicans achieve financial wellness, and this expo is designed to provide the tools to do exactly that,” said Peter Reid, chief executive officer, Building Society Operations, VMBS. “These are certainly unique times, but our mission continues. We have adapted and have created an awesome virtual experience to assist our members, and as we continue to execute on our commitment to deliver life-changing financial education and the best products and services in the most convenient ways.”

Leighton Smith, chief representative officer for Victoria Mutual in the diaspora, said participants are in for a real treat.

“We had our first online staging in July, primarily for our local target audience in Jamaica, but recognised the strong need to engage our fellow Jamaicans who are living overseas, who also have a goal of one day owning a home in Jamaica and to realise financial stability. Through our Overseas Representative Offices in the United States and United Kingdom, we continue to make strides, and this Web-Expo is another arm for reaching even more persons. Now, more than ever, we want to equip our members and the wider Jamaican diaspora with the knowledge they need to make the best investment decisions possible in Jamaica by exploring what exists and how to achieve them.”

The event will be streamed via Zoom and will also allow participants to engage housing developers in breakout rooms to get details on new and existing developments.

Victoria Mutual’s partners for this series are the National Housing Trust, National Land Agency and the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Housing developments being featured include Stonebrook Manor, Surreal at the Sugar Mills, Dream 36, Pyramid Pointe, Out of the Blue and Moorland Development. There will be presentations from VM Wealth Management and VM Property Services as well.

To be a part of this exciting event, persons may register at: https://bit.ly/vmdiaspora