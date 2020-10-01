13-y-o charged with burglary and larceny

A 13-year-old boy of Port Antonio has been charged for breaches of the larceny act, after he allegedly stole an iPhone 6 from a woman's bedside, while she slept.

Reports are that at about 12:00 a.m., on September 30, a woman left her bedroom window open and went to bed.

About 4:30 a.m., she woke up realised that her rose gold iPhone 6 cellular was missing. It was then discovered that her side bedroom window mesh was cut out.

The robbery was reported to the police.

The teen was arrested for another crime and his knapsack was searched and the complainant's rose gold iPhone 6 cellular phone was found. He has been charged for burglary and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

