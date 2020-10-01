4 more COVID-19 deaths, 73 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 111.

One other death is under investigation.

Those who have died are:

* A 70-year-old female from St Catherine.

* A 74-year-old female from St Catherine.

* A 75-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

* A 69-year-old-male from Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, there were 73 new cases with ages ranging 3 to 87 years, pushing the total to 6,555 with 4,363 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are males and 42 are females.

In the meantime, there were 124 more recoveries, increasing the total to 1,991,

Some 127 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill and 17 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine, while 21,485 are at home.

