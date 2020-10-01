AIDS Healthcare Foundation donates book vouchers, masks to two schools

Students from Penwood High School and Cockburn Gardens Primary in St Andrew, have benefited from the donation of book vouchers valued at approximately $300,000 and locally made hand sanitisers and face masks, from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Jamaica.

Caribbean Regional Director for the AHF, Dr Kevin Harvey, handed over the items to the institutions during a ceremony held at the entity’s corporate offices on Hagley Park Road on Wednesday.

He said that the donation of the hand sanitisers and masks is to ensure that the students are adequately prepared once face-to-face classes resume.

Harvey said that the sanitisers, which have 75 per cent alcohol content and includes a moisturiser, come in various fragrances such as pineapple, watermelon, floral apple and strawberry “to try to get the children excited about sanitisation”.

“We also gave them instructional cards, which will tell them (the children) how to wear a mask properly and how to use hand sanitisers properly. These are also available electronically, so we can provide the information through WhatsApp and the other messaging platforms,” he noted.

Harvey added that the book vouchers will help to defray the cost of school supplies to parents, many of whom are facing financial challenges due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Principal of Cockburn Gardens Primary, Dr Patricia Kinglocke-Findley, expressed gratitude for the donations.

“Every donation, everything counts, especially in these challenging times where parents have to finance so many things. It is really great to be a part of this and to have the donation to assist the children and parents.”

Principal of Penwood High, Donna McLaren, said that the support “is well needed and appreciated”.

“All of us are going through the challenges and the students are our main clients. A donation like this comes in very handy at this time,” she said.

AHF is a non-profit dedicated to providing support and care to Jamaicans living with HIV.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

