Clockman turns back Shaggy to land double - Reggae 6 challenge for tipsters

THE CLOCKMAN overcame a scare from Shaggy, after his rival pulled level on Saturday, to eventually overpower him by two winners on Sunday, completing the August-September double in the $10,000 Most Wins category of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited’s (SVREL) Sunrise and Twilight 6 Tipsters Competition.

Starting the weekend one winner behind The Clockman, Shaggy gave himself hope by differing in eight races over two days with the overall leading tipster, a plan which paid off on Saturday with stand-alone winner, CAPTUREMYSHIP, in the sixth event.

However, The Clockman stuck to the script on Sunday with SHEPANZA in third whereas Shaggy tried to beat the grey filly with importee AWESOME TEASURE, allowing his rival to stick his head back in front.

PRIMAL FEAR’s disqualification gifted The Clockman’s BIG BIG DADDY the fifth event and a two-win lead, to which Shaggy had no response.

Meanwhile, Rookie continues to prove how deadly a Pick 6 spotter he has become, spending $1,080 to nail Saturday’s Sunrise 6 payout of $41,277, banking only FEARLESS CHAMPION to close his wager.

The tipsters are raring to have a go at the new ‘Reggae 6’, which starts on Saturday with an opening-day guaranteed jackpot of $3m.

The Reggae 6 replaces the Sunrise 6 and has a guaranteed $2m jackpot after each opening-day $3m guarantee, until the mandatory payout date, which is October 31 for the cycle which starts on Saturday.

Coinciding with the Reggae 6, SVREL has reallocated the annual Most Wins third-place prize of $10,000 to the tipster who spots the most winning Reggae 6 bets, starting Saturday, October 3.