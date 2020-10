Hermine Metcalfe (standing), chair of the St Patrick’s Foundation, and teachers (seated from left): Gillian Grant-Williams, teacher of class three, Riverton Early Childhood Centre; Keeno Dodd, electrical instructor, St Margaret’s Human Resource Centre; and Roneague Gordon, cosmetology instructor, Christ The Redeemer HR Centre, with their new tablets donated by CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank.