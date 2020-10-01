Corporate Hands | Geophysx Jamaica Limited gifts library with scanner

From left: Simon Mitchell, professor of sedimentary geology in the Department of Geography & Geology at The University of the West Indies; Beverley Lashley, national librarian; Robert Stewart, managing director of Geophysx Jamaica; and Janielle Wilson-Rowe, manager, Digital Resource Development Branch, during a recent handover ceremony. The National Library of Jamaica received a Colortrac smart LF scanner from Geophysx Jamaica Limited. This gift is in aid of the library’s mission to digitise its collection for posterity so researchers can have ease of access while physically distanced.