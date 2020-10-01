Thu | Oct 1, 2020

Corporate Hands | National bakery boosts Recycling Partner’s fleet

Published:Thursday | October 1, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Chairman of Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Dr Damien King (right) symbolically receives the keys to the new recycling truck donated by National Baking Company, from Craig Hendrickson, director of sales and marketing at National Baking Company.
Contributed
Chairman of Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Dr Damien King (right) symbolically receives the keys to the new recycling truck donated by National Baking Company, from Craig Hendrickson, director of sales and marketing at National Baking Company.